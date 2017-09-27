Borough’s tallest Sunflower prize

The Borough’s tallest sunflower competition winners have been announced.

In first place with a magnificent height of 3m 20cms is the Ahoghill Community Rainbows. Runners-up are Charlotte (11), Jessica (9) & Lucy Bell (7) from Kells with a mighty 3m 5cm sunflower and Cullybackey’s Amy McAlister (12) with a blooming 2m 98cm tall sunflower.

Tallest Sunflower runner up Jessica, Lucy and Charlotte Bell from Kells

In April Mid and East Antrim Borough Council distributed 5000 packets of free sunflower seed to schools across the Borough to get children growing as part of the MEA In Bloom initiative.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Cllr Paul Reid said “I have been very impressed by the number of applications and the height of the sunflowers. This competition really catches the imagination of our young people.

“After months of effort by these young gardeners it’s great to see the end results. The time and dedication many entrants spend on tending their sunflowers is extraordinary and is a credit to them.”

The Mid and East Antrim In Bloom environmental improvement was developed to brighten up the Borough. The objective is to make a brighter Borough for the benefit of all citizens and visitors.

Tallest Sunflower runner up Amy McAlister from Cullybackey

There is still a chance to enter the Mid and East Antrim In Bloom Painting Competition (10 and under), Painting Competition (16 and under), Poetry Competition and Best School Gardening Project.

Entries for these competitions must be received by 30 September. There are great prizes to be won and all our winners and runners up will be invited to the awards ceremony in October.

For more information on how to enter these competitions go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/inbloom