Boy, 9, in intensive care after being hit by car

A nine-year-old boy is in intensive care after being struck by a car in Co Antrim yesterday afternoon.

The PSNI say the collision involved a Toyota Avensis car and the nine-year-old pedestrian on the Glenravel Road just before 5pm on Saturday, September 9.

A police spokesperson said: “The boy was taken to hospital following the collision and remains in intensive care at this time. The driver of the car has been spoken to by police. The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.”

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact officers at Ballymena station on 101 quoting reference number 957 09/09/17.”