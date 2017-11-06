Boyzone star launches new store in Ballymena

Boyzone star Shane Lynch has launched his new clothing store in Ballymena's Fairhill Shopping Centre.

Amen Shoes and Suits was officially opened on Friday at the retail hotspot, with the singer welcomed by Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Paul Reid.

Allison Maternaghan meets Shane Lynch.

Talking about his new business venture - which offers customers a suit, shoes, shirt and cufflinks for £179 - Shane said, "I think one of the hardest things for men is to buy a nice cut suit for a nice price. That’s what we wanted to source a good quality suit for affordable prices.

“I launched my Amen Shoes brand last year and it’s been an amazing year. The suits are a bolt-on to that. It’s nice to see it all in one place – the shoes, suits, cufflinks and all that. Us blokes, we’re strange, you know - we like it all in the one place.

“I’m very excited about it and I was passionate about taking the brand to Ballymena first rather than Belfast. I hope to open in Belfast at some point but for now I’m delighted with where we are.”

For Boyzone fans, Shane has also just announced that the guys are back in the studio recording a new album and getting ready to embark on a 25th Anniversary Tour in 2018

