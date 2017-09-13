‘Brave the Shave’ Asda colleagues donate £600 to Macmillan Palliative Care

Asda Antrim colleagues, Carolyn Spears and Jimmy Chung, have presented a cheque to Macmillan palliative care following instore ‘Brave the Shave’ fundraising activity, which raised £600 for the charity.

The ‘Brave Shavers’, who also included Asda colleagues Matthew Gordon and Dylan Wright, undertook the challenge to shave their heads to raise vital funds for the specialist Macmillan palliative care unit located in the grounds of Antrim Area Hospital.

Barbara Logan, Asda Antrim Community Champion, who was at the presentation said: “We would like to say a big thank-you to all the shoppers who donated to our ‘Brave the Shave’ efforts.

“I know it means a lot to all the colleagues instore, especially those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

“Macmillan palliative care provides support through its in-patient unit to many local patients and families, and I am very proud of my colleagues for undertaking the challenge to help those in our community who have specialist care needs.”