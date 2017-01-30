Bravehearts donation

The Company Section of Wellington Girls’ Brigade have presented Ballymena teenager Shealyn Caulfield from BraveheartsNI with a donation of £250.00 for the charity.

Shealyn shared a little of her personal story and how BraveheartsNI is helping families across the country cope with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).

This donation was collected at the company’s annual Enrolment Service, and Clare Neeson, Captain, explained BraveheartNI was one of the company’s chosen charity’s this year as it was a local charity supporting young people throughout Northern Ireland, including young people from Ballymena.

“As a youth organisation this was a great opportunity to support other young people from Ballymena and throughout Northern Ireland.”

BraveheartNI is a local charity, based in Ballymena, set up to support the needs of teenagers and young adults in Northern Ireland with CHD, and the only charity in Northern Ireland to offer specialist support to this age group with the primary focus on social and welfare care, and patient and family support.

Charity founder Claire Caulfield explained “Approximately 300 children in Northern Ireland are born every year with a heart condition, and around half will need intervention or surgery.

“These young people are called ‘Bravehearts’ to reflect the courage these young people show every day living with CHD. I am delighted that Wellington Girls’ Brigade have chosen to support our charity, and would thank them and their families and friends at Wellington Church for their support.”

For more information about BraveheartsNI please contact Clare Caulfield 07769 616967.