Bring your best blooms and veg to flower show

The third annual Mid and East Antrim Flower Show and Summer Fair will take place on August 19 at Larne Market Yard.

Categories include cut flowers, pot plants, vegetables, flower arrangements and home industry.

Green-fingered residents can also enter their ‘Monster Veg’ and ‘Novelty Veg’. The Junior Section encourages children up to 16-years-old to showcase their budding talent as well.

There will also be fun, family activities on site from 1.00 pm until 4.00 pm. The flower show prizegiving ceremony, will take place at 3.30pm.

Mid and East Antrim mayor Councillor Audrey Wales MBE said: “The Flower Show offers an opportunity for local gardeners, floral artists, whether seasoned or novice and even bakers to help create a marvellous extravaganza of flowers, fruit and vegetables and home baked delights.

“Our Mid and East Antrim In Bloom campaign also continues this year and the annual Flower Show is a big component of this.

“We therefore encourage everyone who lives in the Borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.

“There are many categories that are sure to attract interest and participants can enter into as many classes as they wish.

“The summer fair was a great addition to the Flower Show experience last year and will be again this year.

For more information or to download the Flower Show schedule visit: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/flowershow