Britain’s Got Talent auditions coming to Ballymena

Top TV talent show Britain’s Got Talent is to bring its search for the UK’s best act to Ballymena next month.

The production team from the popular ITV show, which stars Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, will hold auditions at the Fairhill Shopping Centre on Tuesday, November 7 from 12 noon to 4pm.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which you think will impress.

Series Producer, Charlie Irwin, said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety - from runner-up Issy Simpson, the youngest magician to audition, to the moving and inspiring Missing People Choir, lovable duo The Pensionalities and our incredible winner Tokio Myers.

“Now, we can’t wait to see what talent your town has to offer for the 2018 series.

“Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents. So if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”

If you cannot attend these auditions, you can also apply online at itv.com/talent