Broughshane run will raise funds for mountain rescue team

Broughshane’s second 5k/10k Race and 1k Fun Run will raise vital funds for the locally based North West Mountain Rescue Team.

On July 31 at 7pm, runners will compete in either a 10k or 5k run around the village with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female places in both categories and medals for all who take part.

For those of a less energetic persuasion, there will also be a 1k Fun Run around the playing fields at the Community Centre.

The Fun Run is open to all ages and everyone who completes the course will be awarded a medal.

This is a major fund raising community event for North West Mountain Rescue Team, who have one of their bases in the village, from where it undertakes its valuable life-saving work.

The event has been organised in conjunction with Broughshane and District Community Association and Ballymena Runners.

Hazel Anderson, NWMRT’s new Team Leader who is from Broughshane area, thanked sponsors for their support. They are:– Jane’s Kitchen, Studio 365, J. McNeill’s Grocery & Hardware, N & P Tyres, YESSS and Moore Concrete

Lexie Scott from Broughshane & District Community Association commented: “The Broughshane and District Community Association are delighted to welcome back The Broughshane Run. This was a terrific event last year and we are sure will be even more popular this time.

Stephen Brown from Ballymena Runners added: “This is all about the local community working together for a worthwhile cause and we are delighted that we can encourage folk to start running to support the NWMRT. Getting outside, giving it a go and feeling good is what we are all about.

“The beginners program we are organising to enable novices to run the 5K was fully booked in less than two days! Obviously we have generated loads of interest which is great for us all.”

For more information and to register and pay, go to www.nwmrt.org or www.athleticsni.org

Or. contact Phil Neeson on 07753 487 584.