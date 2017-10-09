Police are investigating the report of a burglary at business premises in the Broughshane Street area of Ballymena.
Police received a report at 4.35am on Monday, October 9, that the premises had been broken into sometime overnight.
A small sum of money was stolen.
Sergeant Ferris would ask anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Police at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 158 09/10/17.
Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.
