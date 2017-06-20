£2 million expansion plan for Galgorm Resort

Work has begun on a £2 million investment programme at the luxurious Galgorm Resort & Spa outside Ballymena.

The expansion will see the development of a 2 acre spa garden, two tier fitness suite, spa eatery and extension to one of its other F&B outlets.

This investment, solely funded by Galgorm, will add to the existing, award winning facilities which include: 122 bedroom hotel, three AA rosette River Room restaurant, unrivalled riverside Thermal Spa Village, gym and the wedding, conference and events offering. The development of these latest additions, confirm Galgorm Resort & Spa’s position as one of the most exciting luxury resort hotel’s in Europe.

The Spa Garden and fitness suite, due to open in July 2017 will be available for both guests and hotel residents alike.

The beautifully landscaped Spa Garden, situated towards the rear of the multi award winning Thermal Spa Village, is to feature sun sheltering olive trees from Tuscany and beyond, meandering walkways, bespoke water feature designed by local artist Billy McCullough and relaxation beds to while away the time and to let the mind simply drift.

Special thanks to Caragh Nurseries who aided in the design of the garden, which is surrounded in part by a stunning red brick wall dating back to 1857, when the original gentleman’s residence was built.

Adjacent to the 2 acres of stunning garden is the creation of a first floor studio, purpose built for the Fitness Suite. Classes such as pilates and yoga will be offered to residents and spa members.

Galgorm Resort & Spa which sits with 163 acres of spectacular parkland, on the banks of the River Maine is also set to develop a 60-seater Spa eatery known as Elements.

The timber frame dome has been carefully selected and constructed to cause minimal impact on the surrounding environment, and will have a strong ethos of healthy eating. Constructed on two floors and opening out onto a large decking area, the restaurant will create the centrepiece of the resorts Thermal Spa Village.

A further extension will take the onsite Italian restaurant Fratelli taking it from 100 seater to 180 seater restaurant. Fratelli Galgorm will encapsulate a further successful brand concept from its sister site in Belfast City Centre, La Taverna @ Fratelli.

La Taverna will offer authentic Venetian sharing plates and platters and an all-Italian wine list. The handcrafted miniature desserts also proving to be a particular hit! With inclusion of some outdoor dining completes this impressive glass fronted build deigned by Arc. Design Ltd.

Colin Johnston, General Manager at Galgorm Resort & Spa said: “We are delighted to be working on the next exciting phase of the development at Galgorm. This project was undertaken to create a world-class addition to the already outstanding guest facilities here.

“Our investment is entirely privately funded and clearly displays our faith in the future growth and prosperity of Ballymena. We believe that through this development we can continue to raise international awareness of the Ballymena Borough and Northern Ireland and illustrates that Northern Ireland can compete on the global stage.”