50 years celebration for Martin & Hamilton

Ballymena-based construction company Martin & Hamilton is celebrating 50 years of building in Northern Ireland.

The company was formed in June 1967. Today Martin & Hamilton continues as a key construction firm within the province and remains a family run business.

In its 50-year history, the company has developed expertise in restoration work, the construction of food processing plants, healthcare facilities and educational buildings. Some of the landmark projects completed include works at Galgorm Resort & Spa, Ballygally Castle Hotel, Carrickfergus Castle, Crumlin Road Gaol, Albert Clock, Carlisle Memorial Church, Kingsbridge Private Hospital, and St. Patrick’s Church in Belfast.

The company has a £13m turnover and all of its work is conducted within Northern Ireland.

On the significant anniversary, David Hamilton, Managing Director of martin & hamilton, who was 15 when his father David started the company along with James Martin and Elizabeth Conway commented: “It’s been a privilege to build in our community for 50 years. We have seen Northern Ireland’s landscape change dramatically over that time. Northern Ireland has a wonderful history and heritage and a bright future. It’s an exciting time to be working with our clients to restore the old and build the future.”

Alastair Martin, Financial Director along with David Hamilton, Managing Director of Martin & Hamilton.