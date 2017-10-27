A-26 Maxol forecourt wins innovation prize

Maxol’s landmark service premises between Ballymena and Antrim has been named Forecourt of the Year (1750sq ft+) at the Neighbourhood Retailer Awards 2017.

The A26 Tannaghmore Services is the firm’s largest ever development in Northern Ireland.

The awards, now in their 19th year, recognise innovative retailers who make an outstanding contribution to the sector.

Brian Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer, Maxol said: “Getting this award from our industry peers is fantastic recognition. The opening of the A26 Tannaghmore Services marked a milestone for the company here in Northern Ireland. We have brought something transformational to the market that is at the cutting edge of forecourt services.

“The site is operated under license by our partners, Aramark who have played a significant part in winning this award, by offering the highest of standards in retailing and customer experience.”

The A26 Tannaghmore Services opened earlier this year following a £3.75 million investment on a 2.5-acre site that includes a fully equipped dedicated truck facility, maxWash car wash facility, internal seating for 100 people, free Wi-Fi and parking for 45 vehicles. The new, almost 8,000 square foot development offers the latest in forecourt design and it has been constructed and fitted out using cutting edge technology to harness solar energy and harvest rain water to ensure it has a low carbon footprint.

In a first for Northern Ireland and a forecourt exclusive for Maxol, it houses the UK’s first ‘Freshly Chopped’, the popular and rapidly growing healthy salad food franchise, along with Maxol’s own ‘Fresh Food’ deli, Moreish, and local fast-food chain, Abrakebabra.

Further investments across Northern Ireland are planned over the next 24 months, with four more developments on the scale of Tannaghmore, using a mix of new greenfield and existing sites.