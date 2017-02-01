Ahoghill Credit Union brings much needed financial services ‘to those who need it most’

Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has marked the opening of Bannvale Credit Union Ltd’s new office.

Cllr Wales undertook the official opening ceremony for Ahoghill Credit Union at The Diamond by joining with staff and Board members from the organisation to recognise and celebrate the expansion of the credit union’s service within the local community.

She said: “This brings much needed access to financial services to the doorstep of those who need it most.

“I was very pleased to be asked to open the new facility as civic representative while at the same time underlining Council’s support for better debt management as a part of our Community Planning process.”

Bannvale Credit Union operates three offices, their main one in Portglenone, which is open six days a week and a sub-offices in Bellaghy that is now joined by the new one in Ahoghill.

Angela Hegarty, Manager of Bannvale Credit Union said: “Bannvale Credit Union Limited is delighted to officially launch the opening of our new office here in Ahoghill.

“Access to the services that the credit union provides is vitally important, but with our three offices now operating in the local community, it’s now easier than ever to take advantage of credit union membership.”

The Ahoghill Office is open three days a week, providing a savings and loans facility to the local community – as it has done for over 53 years.

“With our new premises, we are equipped to provide that, and more, long into the future,” the manager continued.

“We are welcoming new members every day, who are looking for a safe place to save their money, and the ability to borrow against those savings if and when they need to, with peace of mind knowing they have access to affordable credit.”

Ahoghill Office opening hours are: Tuesday 3:30pm – 6:30pm; Friday 9:30am – 12pm and Saturday 12pm – 2pm.