Argos plan move to Sainsbury’s store

Argos is to open a new digital store at Sainsbury’s Ballymena supermarket.

The existing Argos store adjacent to the Tower Centre will close in early April with the new shop at Sainsbury’s opening at the same time.

Staff members will transfer to the new outlet.

A spokesperson said the move will bring ‘extra choice and convenience’ to customers.

They said: “It will offer thousands of popular products for immediate pickup. 20,000 products can also be ordered to collect in store within hours and 20,000 extra products can be ordered for home delivery.

“There will also be an eBay collection point so buyers can either collect their Ebay purchases or arrange for Argos to deliver them.”

The move comes after Sainsbury’s recently acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos and is part of its strategy to help its customers shop whenever and wherever they want.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury said: “We are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to our Ballymena store. The new shop is great news for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We’re looking forward to offering them an increased range of products at great value, all under one roof.”