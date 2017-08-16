Ballymena beauty salon brings home top title

A Ballymena beautician has won the Make Up Salon of the Year category in the third Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards.

SK Makeup Studio, of Wellington Street, brought home the coveted title.

Owner Shawna Kristine Smyth said: “It’s amazing to have won Make Up Salon of the Year at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards 2017. We had only been opened for eight months when we won. And we were not expecting it at all. Loise and I are so over the moon. And I just want to thank all our customers as well as friends and family for all their support.”

The Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards took place recently at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

The winners were chosen by clients.

The glamorous night was hosted by broadcaster, Pamela Ballantine who welcomed on stage talented individuals and businesses, acknowledged for “constantly delivering high-quality hair and beauty treatments to their clients”.

Irfan Younis, CEO of organisers Creative Oceanic, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the Northern Irish hair and beauty industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.

“These were the third annual Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards. They are a true reflection of the talent in Northern Ireland and we want to make sure that the hard work and determination of hair and beauty professionals don’t go unnoticed.

“We were very happy to welcome the guests and celebrate with them. Congratulations to all finalists and winners.”

In addition, the awards supported the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the charity raised £2.785.