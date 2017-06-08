Ballymena business breakfast to hear views of retail campaigner

The economic challenges currently facing Northern Ireland are to be discussed at a business breakfast in Ballymena on Thursday (June 15).

Organised by Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) and the Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the guest speaker for the morning event is Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI (formerly NIIRTA).

Guests will have the opportunity to hear Mr Roberts, who has worked tirelessly to protect and promote town centres and independent businesses, discuss the current challenges faced by the sector and how they can help to improve their trading environment.

Alison Moore, Ballymena BID manager said: “This is our fourth BID for Business event and this particular event will be a great opportunity for local retailers and businesses to find out and discuss the economic issues that are impacting on our business community.

“We are delighted that Glyn Roberts will be joining us for this important discussion.”

Ballymena BID is an initiative which allows member businesses to directly control the projects implemented in their town. This is the latest in a series of events that have been organised on behalf of it and Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and in conjunction with Healthy High Streets.

Tom Wiggins, Business Development Manager of the Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commented: “We would urge as many members of the Chamber and the BID to attend this as there is sure to be some key information applicable to those working in the retail environment.”

The BID for Business breakfast will take place in the Adair Arms Hotel from 7.30am to 9.00am.

Attendees will receive a full cooked breakfast and the event is free to Chamber and Ballymena BID members, £10 to non members.

Those interested are asked to confirm their attendance by email to office@ballymenachamber.co.uk no later than Wednesday (June 14).