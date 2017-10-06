Boots manager is new Ballymena BID chairman

Store Manager of Boots Ballymena, Andy Storey, has assumed the appointment of chairman of the Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID).

Stephen Reynolds from The Front Page Bar takes up the role of vice chairman.

Andy Storey, who previously held the position of Chairman of Ballymena Town Centre Development Ltd, is passionate about improving the trading experience within the BID area and bringing his knowledge and experience of trading in the town to benefit the BID businesses.

Speaking about his new appointment, Andy Storey said, “I am very pleased to have been elected as Chairman of Ballymena BID in what is its third year. Being a part of Northern Ireland’s first ever Business Improvement District is an honour and I feel the Ballymena BID have set a high benchmark for other BIDs to follow.

“The BID has invested in and delivered a number of projects, which have improved the local trading environment, driven down business costs and increased footfall to the BID area. The BID has the capability to continue to deliver projects that support Ballymena in being a vibrant and exciting destination for the consumer to visit. Working collectively with our local partners, we can raise the profile of our town and demonstrate that we can be the destination of choice in Northern Ireland. A safe and welcoming environment with a unique retail offering and a warm Ballymena welcome. I look forward to continuing on the great work of my predecessor, Martin North, who has done a tremendous job during his time as Chairman.”

Commenting on his new role as vice chairman, Stephen Reynolds, Proprietor of The Front Page Bar, said “I am delighted to have been part of the BID process in Ballymena from the outset. The BID has always put the businesses in the BID area at the forefront of their strategy and has helped us all come together and work as one. I’m looking forward to the year ahead.”

Alison Moore, Ballymena BID Manager, said; “The BID is very much looking forward to a good third year under Andy Storey’s leadership, with the assistance of Stephen Reynolds. Both Andy and Stephen’s enthusiasm and commitment to the BID area is something we all share and by working together only then we will achieve what the district has set out to do. Ballymena has all the hallmarks and right ingredients to make it another very successful year for the BID.”