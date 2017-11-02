Boyzone star to launch clothing range in Ballymena

Boyzone star Shane Lynch will be in Ballymena tomorrow to officially launch his new men’s clothing range - Amen Shoes and Suits.

Shane will also be opening his new clothing store at Unit 43 in Fairhill Shopping Centre at 1:30pm.

Shane’s Amen clothing range promises top quality branded products that are 70 per cent lower than other high street stores.

Visitors to the store on Friday can pick up plenty of bargains including a full outfit consisting of suit, shoes, shirt and cufflinks for just £179 with over 40 styles to choose from.

For Boyzone fans, Shane has also just announced that the guys are back in the studio recording a new album and getting ready to embark on a 25th Anniversary Tour in 2018.