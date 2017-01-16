Categories are unveiled for new Antrim Town business awards

The search is on for the best of Antrim Town’s businesses, as preparations for the first Antrim Town Business Awards get underway.

The awards, organised by Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council in association with Antrim Town Team, will see local businesses compete for one of the following categories:

Best new business award (established after January 2015); Service with a smile award; Best food & drink award; Best takeaway award; Salon of the Year;Retailer of the Year

The awards are a great way to recognise those businesses that serve Antrim Town and take pride in their products, services and local area.

The awards will be decided by public vote and an independent judging panel. The public will be able to vote from Monday 23 January until Monday 13 February so make sure you click on:-

www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/businessawards to register your vote! You can also tweet your support for your favourite Antrim businesses by using the hashtag #AntrimBiz

For more information regarding the Antrim Town Business Awards please contact Karen Uprichard on 028 9446 3113 ext. 31344 or email Karen.Uprichard@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk