Convenient new Post Office for Ballymena

The Post Office is opening a new service at Mace, Crebilly Road, Ballymena.

The service will be available from 1.00 pm on Thursday August 17.

A Post Office terminal will sit alongside a retail till in the store.

Post Office services will be available during the store’s opening hours, Monday to Sunday, from 8.00 am until 9.00 pm.

The opening hours, which will be increased by an extra 45 hours a week, will ensure that the branch is more convenient.

The new Ballykeel Post Office will be delighted to welcome customers to the new branch.

Customers will be able to avail of a range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, and make online banking cash deposits and withdrawals, withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

The current Ballykeel Post Office will close at 1.00 pm, on August 17.

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office Regional Manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”