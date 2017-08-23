Council pledge on realm scheme as main contractors go into administration

Ballymena’s public realm scheme will be completed ‘within timescale and with minimum impact’ despite the collapse of the firm which had orginally secured the contract.

A Mid and East Antrim Borough Council spokesman said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been advised by TAL Civil Engineering Ltd that the company has entered a process of administration.

“We are liaising closely with our partners, including the Department for Communities, to ensure the outstanding works as part of the Public Realm Scheme in Ballymena will be carried out within the current timescale and with minimal impact on traders and the overall town centre.”

Administrators were recently appointed to Lisburn firm Tal Civil Engineering Ltd, just seven months after Tal Ltd also went under.

A report from administrators shows that Tal Ltd left behind contracts worth £10m after entering administration.

James Kennedy has now also been appointed administrator of Tal Civil Engineering Ltd.

Mr Kennedy said the object of the administration is to “bring about a better result for the creditors than there would be in a liquidation”.

A report from administrators into Tal Ltd shows that around £3.3m is owed to unsecured creditors.

“Historically Tal Limited was a profitable company, which enjoyed significant growth and reported a strong financial position,” the report says.