Dunloy hairdresser in running for top award

Dunloy hairdresser Joanne O’Neill has reached the final of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards.

Joanne is in the running for the Avant Garde Hairdresser of the Year 2017 award.

The Avant Garde Hairdresser of the Year category seeks to recognise the “most inspiring and daring stylists in the industry, catapulting the finalists into the upper echelons of the nation’s very best hairdressing talent”.

The 2017 awards attract hundreds of entries which take the form of photographic collections.

Now in its fourth decade, the awards celebrate the most diverse and creative talents in hairdressing.

The organisers say: “Avant Garde hairdressing pushes creativity to the extreme and demonstrates that there are no limits to what you can do with hair, with the right creative vision and plenty of technical ability.”

Hairdressers Journal International’s Executive Director, Jayne Lewis Orr said: “The awards remain true to the original objective - to promote the professionalism and leading vision of British hairdressing, and importantly to celebrate its contribution to the wider world.

“This year more than ever, we encouraged entrants to produce work that’s aspirational and wearable.”

The winners will be announced at The British Hairdressing Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, in London, on November 27.