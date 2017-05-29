Elite Ayrshire cow rules supreme at Ballymena Show

Thankfully the rain stayed away and the large numbers of visitors attending this year’s Ballymena Show had a perfect opportunity to enjoy all of what the event had to offer.
In the cattle show rings, Ayrshire breeders John and Michael Hunter had a day-out to remember.
The father and son team, who hail from Crumlin, won the Inter Breed Dairy Championship with the fourth calver Ardmore Janet. For good measure, the animal went on to secure the Cattle Supreme Championship, beating the Beef Inter Breed Champion, exhibited by the Williamson family, from Benburb in Co Armagh.
The Supreme Championship was judged jointly by Gilmour Lawrie and Bob Adams, both from Scotland. Earlier in the day, they had judged the Dairy and beef Inter Breed Championships respectively.
“The Ayrshire is a perfect example of her breed,” said Adams.
“She has a great udder and the fact that she has already given birth to four calves points to her tremendous longevity.
“I do not have a dairying background at all. But the winning cow stood out above all the other cattle shown at Ballymena this year.”
The Sheep Inter Breed Championship at Ballymena went to the Lanark Blackface breeder Sam Wallace.
His three shear ewe caught the eye of the judge - Walter Wyllie, from Pitlochry in Scotland. He described the ewe as an almost perfect example of the Blackface breed.
Ulster Unionist Party Leader Robin Swann took in the sights and sounds of this year’s Ballymena Show. He believes it may well be the autumn before the Stormont Executive is back up and running.
“If the June 29 power-sharing deadline is missed, then the prospect of any political progress being made this side of September or October is remote.
“I want to see the Executive back in action as quickly as possible. Where agriculture is concerned there is a host of real decisions which elected representatives could be making on behalf of farmers.
“These relate to Brexit, the need to put effective Bovine TB control measures in place and the establishment of a new food marketing body for Northern Ireland.”
Not surprisingly, Brexit was the main topic of discussion amongst the large numbers of farmers attending this year’s event. But with many of the competition classes assessed by judges from England and Scotland, the opportunity also arose to get a perspective on the issue from leading farmers, who ply their trade in GB.
Robert Paisley judged the Beef Shorthorn classes at Ballymena. Along with his wife Penny, he runs a cattle and sheep farm near Ilkley in West Yorkshire. Both will be spending the next few days touring Ireland.
“I voted to come out of Europe,” said Robert. “I have no problem with the free movement of people coming in and out of the UK. But I just thought that the EU had become far too bureaucratic.”
Penny admitted that farming support levels could drop, once the UK leaves Europe.
“If direct payments to farmers are removed, then market prices would have to increase by around 25%, just to keep our business ticking over.
“I think it’s highly unlikely that the government will allow food prices to increase by that amount. So farmers are left facing the possibility of a future that could be extremely challenging.”
Robert said that he had attended a Brexit debate prior to last June’s polling day.
“It was well attended by farmers throughout the West Yorkshire area. A vote taken at the end of the evening confirmed that 52% of those in the room favoured Brexit. And, as it turned out, this result mirrored the exact outcome of the referendum.”
Ballymena Show results
CATTLE SECTION
Supreme Champion: J Hunter
Reserve: Williamson Family
Dairy Inter Breed Champion: J Hunter
Reserve: I Mclean family
Ayrshire Classes
Champion: J hunter
Reserve: J Hunter
Heifer class: 1st R & M King; 2nd R & M King
Cow in calf class: 1st J Suffern
Heifer in milk class: 1st J Hunter; 2nd McLean family
Cow in milk – 2nd lactation: 1st J Suffern; 2nd R & M King
Cow in milk – 3rd lactation: 1st J Hunter; 2nd J Hunter
Production class: 1st J Hunter; 2nd J Suffern
Pairs’ class: 1st J Hunter; 2nd R & M King
Holstein classes
Champion: McLean family
Reserve: Henry family
Junior Champion: McLean family
Reserve: Henry family
Junior heifer class: 1st Gregg family; 2nd Henry family
Senior heifer class: 1st Henry family; 2nd Weatherup family
Heifer in milk class: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family
Cow in milk – 2nd lactation: 1st Henry family; 2nd Mclean family
Cow in milk – 3rd lactation: 1st Mclean family: 2nd G & J Wallace
Production class: 1st McLean family; 2nd J Wallace
Pairs’ class: 1st McLean family; 2nd G & J Wallace
BEEF CLASSES
Inter-Breed Champion: K & B Williamson
Reserve: J & S Weatherup
Linden Foods: NISA Heifer Championship Qualifiers: 1 McGinn family; 2 J & S Weatherup
Bank of Ireland Junior Bull Championship qualifiers: 1 T Gordon; 2 Cherryvalley Estate
Beef Young Handlers classes
Champion: M Murdock
Reserve: J Whitcroft
Teenage class 13 – 19yo: 1st M Murdock; 2nd J Whitcroft
Hereford classes
Champion: C Kerr
Reserve: G Watson
Heifer in calf class: 1st G Watson; 2nd T Andrews
Heifer born in 2016: 1st S Cherry; 2nd M Murdock
Senior bull class: 1st C Kerr; 2nd G Watson
Junior bull class: 1st T Andrews; 2nd M Moore
Calf class: 1st C Kerr; 2nd Leader family
Aberdeen Angus classes
Champion: J Mallon
Reserve: M lagan
Cow class: 1st M Lagan
Heifer class: 1st J Mallon
Calf class: 1st C & K Marshall; 2nd M lagan
Pairs’ class: 1st C & K Marshall; 2nd M lagan
Commercial classes
Champion: Williamson family
Reserve: R Miller
Animal under 1yo: 1st R Miller; 2nd Weatherup family
Animal over 1yo: 1st Williamson family; 2nd R Miller
Simmental classes
Champion: J & S Weatherup
Reserve: WD & JD Hazelton
Senior heifer class: 1st J Whitcroft; 2nd TW Abraham
Junior heifer class: 1st J & S Weatherup; 2nd J & S Weatherup
Bull class: 1st T Gordon; 2nd N Glasgow
Calf class: 1st J & S Weatherup; 2nd P Stratton
Pairs’ class: 1st J & S Weatherup; 2nd N Glasgow
Simmental Junior Heifer derby
Heifer born between January 1 and April 30 201: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd R Forde
Heifer born between may 1st and August 31st 2016: 1st A Wallace
Heifer born between September 1st 2016 and December 31st 2016: 1st J & S Weatherup; 2nd P Stratton
Limousin classes
Champion: R Clyde
Reserve: B Hall
Cow class: 1st R Clyde; 2nd Crawford Bros
Senior heifer: 1st M McConville
Junior heifer class: 1st B Hall
Junior bull class: 1st R Clyde; 2nd M McConville
Calf class: 1st R Clyde; 2nd Crawford Bros
Pairs’ class: 1st R Clyde; 2nd M McConville
Blonde classes
Champion: Savage Bros
Reserve: Johnston’s farms
Calf class: 1st Johnstons Farms
Cow class: 1st Johnstons Farms
Heifer born in 2015: 1st Savage Bros
Heifer born in 2016: 1st Johnstons farms
Bull class: 1st Savage Bros
British Blue classes
Champion: Dorman Family
Reserve: E Gregg
Heifer born in 2015: 1st Dorman family
Heifer born in 2016: 1st S Ervine
Salers classes
Champion: McGinn family
Reserve: McGinn family
Calf class: 1st S Connell
Cow class: 1st McGinn family
Heifer born in 2015: 1st McGinn family; 2nd P O’Kane
Heifer born in 2016: 1st R Millar; 2nd P O’Kane
Pairs’ class: 1st McGinn family; 2nd P O’Kane
Beef Shorthorn National Show
Champion: Cherryvalley Estate
Reserve: D McDowell
Senior bull class: 1st Cherryvalley Estate; 2nd R Henning
Junior bull class: 1st Cherryvalley Estate; 2nd S Kerr
Heifer born in 2015: 1st D McDowell; 2nd Cherryvalley Estate
Calf class: 1st D McDowell; 2nd S Kerr
Pairs’ class: 1st M Millen; 2nd Cherryvalley Estate
Galloway classes
Champion D Henry
Reserve: B Moorhead
Bull class: 1st B Moorhead; 2nd S & C Barry
Cow any age: 1st B Moorhead; 2nd R Creith
Heifer class: 1st D Henry; 2nd D Henry
Dexter classes
Champion: M & A Bloomer
Reserve: M & A Bloomer
Bull class: 1st M & A Bloomer
Cow class: 1st M & A Bloomer; 2nd M & A Bloomer
Heifer class: 1st M & A Bloomer
Calf class: 1st M & A Bloomer
Pairs’ class: 1st M & A Bloomer
Native Breed classes
Champion: B O’Kane
Reserve: A Pearson
Bull class: 1st A Pearson; 2nd B O’Kane
Heifer class: 1st B O’Kane; 2nd B’O Kane
SHEEP SECTION
Inter Breed Champion: S Wallace
Reserve: G Knox
Greyface classes
Champiun: J Adams
Reserve: Hamill family
Senior ewe class: 1st Hamill family; 2nd J Adams
Yearling ewe: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd J Adams
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Adams; 2nd J Adams
Border Leicester classes
Champion: H Dickey
Reserve: S Agnew
Senior ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd I Barr
Yearling ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd S Agnew
Ram lamb class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd B McIlroy
Senior ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Yearling ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd I Barr
Ewe lamb class: 1st S Agnew; 2nd H Dickey
Pair of lambs class: 1st H Dickey
Pair of Hogget ewes: 1st H Dickey; 2nd I Barr
Dorset classes
Ram class: 1st S Wilson; 2nd J & C Robson
Yearling ewe class: 1st J & C Robson; 2nd A & P McNeill
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd S Wilson
Pair of lambs: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd S Wilson
Pair of hogget ewes: 1st J & C Robson
Group of three class: 1st S Wilson; 2nd S Wilson
Suffolk classes
Champion: D Taylor
Reserve: G Beacom
Senior ram class: 1st R Armour; 2nd RC & J C Watson
Yearling ram class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd RC & J C Watson
Ram lamb class: 1st G Beacom; 2nd D Taylor
Senior ewe class: 1st RC & J C Watson; 2nd N A Robinson
Yearling ewe class: 1st D Taylor; 2nd N A Robinson
Ewe lamb class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd D Ford
Pair of lambs: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd D Taylor
Pair of hogget ewes: 1st D Taylor; 2nd RC & J C Watson
Group of three: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd RC & J C Watson
Texel classes
Champion: A Gault
Reserve: A Gault
Senior ram class: 1st B Casement; 2nd N Ross
Yearling ram class: 1st N Ross; 2nd McKay family
Ram lamb class: 1st A Gault; 2nd P Donnelly
Senior ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault
Yearling ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault
Ewe lamb class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault
Pair of lambs: 1st A Gault: 2nd I B Millar
Group of three: 1st A Gault; 2nd Hamill family
Blue Texel classes
Champion: A & C Richardson
Reserve: A & C Richardson
Ram class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Knox
Ram lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & J Knox
Senior ewe class: 1st S & J Redmond; 2nd A & J Knox
Yearling ewe class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & J Knox
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & C Richardson
Ile de France classes
Champion: Garveway Ile de France
Reserve Rodger Milligan
Senor ram class: 1st Garveway Ile de France; 2nd Garveway Ille de France
Ram lamb class: 1st R Milligan
Senior ewe class: 1st R Milligan; 2nd R Milligan
Yearling ewe class: 1st R Milligan; 2nd R Milligan
Ewe lamb class: 1st R Milligan; 2nd Garveway Ille de France
Pair of hogget ewes: 1st R Milligan; 2nd Garveway Ille de France
Hampshire Down classes
Champion: P Lawson
Reserve: H Robinson
Senior ram class: 1st K Mccarthy
Yearling ram class: 1st H Robinson; 2nd J & A Fletcher
Ram lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd S Doyle
Untrimmed ram lamb class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd J & A Fletrcher
Senior ewe class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd K McCarthy
Yearling ewe class: 1st H Robinson; 2nd J & A Fletcher
Ewe lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd S Doyle
Pair of lambs: 1st S Doyle; 2nd:K McCarthy
Group of three: 1st K McCarthy
Rouge del’Oeust classes
Champion: G Knox
Reserve: I A Montgomery
Senior ram class: 1st G Knox
Ram lamb class: 1st G Knox; 2nd G Knox
Senior ewe class: 1st:G Knox
Yearling ewe: 1st I A Montgomery; 2nd I A Montgomery
Pair of hogget ewes: 1st I A Montgomery
Rare Breeds’ classes
Champion: S & N Steele
Reserve: T Cole
Ram class: 1st T Cole
Ewe class: 1st T Cole
Ram lamb: 1st T Cole
Ewe lamb class
1st: S & N Steele
2nd: T Cole
Charollais classes
Champion: T Fenton
Reserve: J Bell
Senior ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell
Yearling ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd T Fenton
Ram lamb class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd D Kerr
Senior ewe class: 1st J Bell; 2nd T Fenton
Yearling ewe class: 1st D Kerr; 2nd J Bell
Pair of lambs: 1st J Bell; 2nd T Fenton
Pair of hogget ewes: 1st J Bell; 2nd T Fenton
Group of three class: 1st J Bell; 2nd T Fenton
Blue-Faced Leicester classes
Champion: M Wright
Reserve: M Wright
Ram class: 1st E Loughran; 2nd E Loughran
Ram lamb class: 1st M Wright; 2nd E Loughran
Yearling ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd M Wright
Senior ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd H Henry
Pair of lambs: 1st M Wright; 2nd Adams’ family
Group of three: 1st M Wright; 2nd Adams’ family
Mule classes
Champion: M Wright
Reserve: J Adams
Senior ewe: 1st M Wright; 2nd J Adams
Mule hogget: 1st M Wright; 2nd J Adams
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Adams; 2nd M Wright
Blackface classes – Lanark
Champion: S Wallace
Reserve: J Adams
Senior ram: 1st S Wallace; 2nd A Stewart
Yearling ram class: 1st J Adams; 2nd S Adams
Ram lamb class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd S Wallace
Senior ewe: 1st S Wallace; 2nd S Wallace
Yearling ewe class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd S Wallace
Yearling ewe unshorn: 1st D Lennox; 2nd J McQuillan
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Adams; 2nd J Adams
Pair of lambs: 1st G Crawford; 2nd J Adams
Group of three: 1st D Lennox; 2nd S Wallace
Blackface classes – Perth type
Champion: P McEvoy
Reserve; S Adams
Senior ram class: 1st S Adams; 2nd S Adams
Ram 2 year old: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd P McEvoy
Yearling ram: 1st G Watson; 2nd M & R Smyth
Ram lamb class: 1st S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth
Senior ewe class: 1st P McEvoy; 2nd A B Carson
Ewe – 2 year old: 1st A B Carson; 2nd G Watson
Yearling ewe class: 1st S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth
Ewe lamb class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd M & R Smyth
Pair of lambs: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd S Adams
Pair of hogget ewes: 1st S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth
Group of three: 1st S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth
North Country Cheviot classes
Champion: A & P McNeill
Reserve: A & P McNeill
Senior ram class: 1st A & P McNeill
Yearling ram class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A & P McNeill
Senior ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill
Yearling ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A & P McNeill
Kerryhill classes
Champion: A Barr
Reserve: A & M McConnell
Ram class: 1st A Barr; 2nd A & M McConnell
Ewe class: 1st A & M McConnell; 2nd A Barr
Group of three: 1st A Barr; 2nd A & M McConnell
Beltex classes
Champion: D Brown
Reserve: H O’Neill
Senior ram class: 1st H O’Neill; 2nd D Brown
Yearling ram class: 1st: D Brown; 2nd: H O’Neill
Ram lamb class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd D Brown
Yearling ewe class: 1st D Brown; 2nd David Brown; 2nd J Harbinson
Group of three: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd D Brown
Zwartbles classes
Champion: L Campbell
Reserve: C Cromie
Ram class: 1st C Cromie; 2nd A Kennedy
Ewe class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd L Cambell
Gimmer class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd C Cromie
Ram lamb: 1st S Smyth; 2nd L Campbell
Ewe lamb class: 1st C Cromie; 2nd L Campbell
Group of three: 1st L Campbell
Swaledale classes
Champion: E Haughey
Reserve: J Blaney
Senior ram class: 1st J Blaney; 2nd D McLintock
Yearling ram class: 1st J Blaney; 2nd Hamill family
Ram lamb class: 1st D McLintock; 2nd Hamill family
Senior ewe class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd E Haughey
Yearling ewe: 1st D McLintock; 2nd j Blaney
Ewe lamb class: 1st H Haughey; 2nd H & B Conlin
Group of three: 1st Hamill family; 2nd J Blaney
Suffolk Cheviot classes
Champion: M Knox
Reserve: D Delargy
Yearling ewe class: 1st A Knox; 2nd D Delargy
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Delargy; 2nd J Delargy