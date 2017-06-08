Enterprise agency invites applications for final employability programme

Antrim Enterprise Agency is currently recruiting for their final Exploring Enterprise 3 Programme.

The programme is open to anyone in the Antrim or Newtownabbey borough area who is unemployed or working less than 16 hours per week and looking for a fresh start.

Exploring Enterprise 3 is due to commence in late June, is free and aims to help people into sustainable employment or self employment through tailored training and mentoring and by gaining a recognised qualification in Understanding Business Enterprise.

Support on the programme includes CV preparation, employment searches, interview skills,writing cover letters and job applications as well as assistance with market research, marketing and business start up.

The course results in an accredited qualification which is aimed at improving the CV of those who have taken part.

Anyone interested in the programme is encouraged to contact Kerry McClintock Antrim Enterprise Agency on 028 9446 7774 or email enterprise@antrimenterprise.com