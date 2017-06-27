Gallery: Super summer fun in Ballymena as carnival draws in big crowds

Ballymena town centre was a hive of activity on Saturday when a summer carnival came to town.

Families and visitors to the town enjoyed plenty of fun with carnival games and crafts, face painting, lots of music, fun characters and a very popular pet farm with an adorable miniature pony who patiently gave pony rides to all the children.

Graham Sparks, owner of Bob and Berts, with the Mayor of of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr Paul Reid during the Ballymena Means summer carnival. Bob and Berts hosted Cool FMs live Saturday show broadcast on the day.

For the more energetic there was lots to do with fearless children scaling the climbing wall in Bryan Street and also getting the chance to show off their speed and skills in the inflatable interactive challenge, darts and foot pool. In the Fairhill Shopping Centre, the Fairhill bears entertained even the youngest of visitors.

Traders in the town set up stalls outside their premises giving visitors the chance to try some delicious jams, chutneys and treats. The smokey smell of barbeques, provided by McAtamneys and Montgomerys, also gave visitors a tasty bite to try.

There was a Cool FM roadshow at the Bandstand with brilliant prizes, kindly donated by local retailers and businesses given out to lucky members of the large crowd.

The event was a great day with local traders coming together and getting into the summer carnival spirit with ‘on the day’ summer carnival promotions and special offers. Just some of the businesses who took part included Midtown Makers, Outdoor Adventure, Tilly Annas, McKillens Shoe Shop, Bob and Berts, Woodsides Pharmacy, Camerons and the Corner Bakery.

Pictured is the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr Paul Reid and Alison Moore, Ballymena BID manager with Sonya Lamont and Robin Adair from Robin Adairs Jewellers who took part in the summer carnival.

The free summer carnival was organised by Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) and took place in Bryan Street, Wellington Court, Bandstand and surrounding areas.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr Paul Reid visited the town centre on Saturday and said; “The Ballymena Means Summer Carnival event was a great success. I had the opportunity to walk about the town centre and see what all was going on. There was such a good atmosphere and the visitors and traders alike who I spoke to were all enjoying themselves. Well done to all of the shops who participated on the day.”

Ballymena BID manager Alison Moore commented; “The summer carnival was a brilliant day in the town and we are very pleased with the positive feedback from families and shoppers to the town who really enjoyed all the free activities. The town centre had a great buzz all day and businesses enjoyed a busy day of trading.

“The BID would like to thank all of the retailers who took part in Ballymena Means summer carnival by way of kindly donating prizes for the roadshow and also offering discounts and fun activities in their premises. We hope that by promoting what is available in Ballymena we will continue to see more visitors coming to the town. Ballymena really does offer something for everyone.”

Pictured are Alison Moore, Ballymena BID manager, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr Paul Reid and Roy Smith, Ballymena BID director and local trader with a young visitor who enjoyed the activities at the event.

Ballymena Means Summer Carnival is the latest exciting event to be organised by Ballymena BID and follows on from the recent successful Ballymena Means Fashion event held in April.

Ballymena BID was implemented in Ballymena town centre following a resounding successful vote by Ballymena town centre businesses whereby the business-led initiative allows member businesses to directly control the projects implemented in their town. Its aim is to encourage growth, development and investment in local businesses.

Keep up to date with all that is happening in Ballymena at Ballymena Means Facebook and www.ballymenameans.com

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr Paul Reid pictured with visitors to the Ballymena Means summer carnival.

Ballymena Chamber Orchestra performing at the Ballymena Means summer carnival.