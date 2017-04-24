High voltage cable scheme for local area

A major underground cable project is about to begin in Ballymena and Broughshane.

The Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIE Networks) project involves installing high voltage underground electricity cables along a 15km route from Ballymena Main Substation on the Toome Road, to Broughshane and then to Rathsherry to connect a new customer to the electricity network.

The first phase of work will affect Hollybank Park and the Old Antrim Road. While one lane will be closed to allow contracting teams to work safely, access will be maintained at all times for residents in the area. The project will concurrently install cable on the Knowehead Road, Broughshane and along the Ballygarvey Road later in the year.

An NIE Networks spokesperson said that while this work could cause some disruption, NIE Networks and its contractors, TOC Utilities would endeavour to minimise this as much as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience to motorists and residents in the local area and thank them for their patience while our contractors carry out essential cable installation in the area.

“We will endeavour to complete this phase of cabling work in the area as quickly as possible and will keep residents and motorists fully informed as the project progresses.”

This phase of the work will be completed by June 2017 with the whole cable installation completed by the end of 2017.