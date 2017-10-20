In pictures: Celebrating Ballymena business

Ballymena businesses were out in force at the Gala evening in Tullyglass House Hotel to celebrate the 15th Ballymena Business Excellence Awards.
The awards are organised annually by Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the principal sponsor this year was Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
Sarah Travers was the compere for the evening and her first duty was to invite Chamber President Ronan McCann to speak.
Ronan said: “On behalf of Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry, it gives me great pleasure to welcome you all here tonight to celebrate our 15th Ballymena Business Excellence Awards. The fact that there are over 400 people present here this evening clearly illustrates the high esteem in which the local business community hold this event.
“Tonight is about celebrating the success of the Ballymena Business Community and focusing on the huge contribution made by local businesses and to highlight the commitment made by individuals. As a Chamber we see this as an excellent event to promote Ballymena to the rest of Northern Ireland as a great place to live, work and do business.
“I would like to thank all our sponsors, especially our principal sponsor Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Chamber has had an excellent working relationship with the Council in recent years and we look forward to building on that relationship in the future. To our individual category sponsors, many of whom return year on year to support the awards, we really are grateful for your support”.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is delighted and proud to be the principal sponsor of the hugely prestigious Ballymena Business Excellence Awards.
“Council is fully committed to supporting business growth and development, and promoting an environment that encourages and facilitates investment in our Borough.
“We have committed to creating a vibrant business culture and we are proactively seeking to build on our strengths in advanced manufacturing, retail and agri-food, while supporting the growth of new industry sectors, including digital, tourism, financial and business services.
“Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and Industry is dedicated to a flourishing local economy and has been organising these awards for many years now, which contribute positively to overall economic development and prosperity.
“We recognise this significant contribution and are proud to continue to support these awards which recognise the achievements of our local businesses and business people in helping us all to build a stronger economy for the benefit of all our citizens.
“We celebrate the talent, entrepreneurship and ambition of our local business leaders and pay tribute to their unrelenting and inspirational commitment to Ballymena and Mid and East Antrim.”
Chamber would like to thank Tullyglass House Hotel for their excellent food and service. The highlight of the evening of course was the presentation of the awards and the atmosphere was electric. The evening was rounded off with entertainment by magician Rodd Hogg and dancing to the Bizz.
During the evening a raffle was held with the proceeds going to the NI Hospice. Chamber would like to thank the following businesses for donating prizes for the raffle:
Ballymena BID
Bank of Ireland
Galgorm Castle Golf Club
Galgorm Resort and Spa
Michelin Tyre PLC
NI Hospice
Tullyglass House Hotel
Chris and Audrey Wales
Chamber is delighted that £3250 was raised for the Hospice and thank everyone for their generosity.
Awards and category sponsors:- Winners listed first and shortlisted entries below.
Customer Service Award Retail Sector (Independent Retailer) – First Trust Bank
Bannside Pharmacy
The Jewellers Workshop
K & G McAtamney Butcher & Deli
Bespoke Decor
Customer Service Award Retail Sector (Multiple Retailer) – Power NI
Eurospar Cullybackey
McAtamney’s Ballymena
Holland & Barrett
McAtamney’s Galgorm
Best use of Digital and/or Social Media Award – Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Scott McGarry Health and Fitness
Homes Independent
Ballymena BID
Gazelle Communications
Best Eating Establishment Award – RiverRidge
Millside Restaurant Gracehill
Eagle Bar and Grill
Go Sun Restaurant
Adair Arms Hotel
Best Small Eatery/Coffee Shop Award – firmus energy
Toast Cullybackey
Chocoa Couture Chocolate House
Frew’s Fish and Chips Ahoghill
Gwen’s Café
Customer Service Award Service Sector – Riada Resourcing
My O My Clinic
The Jewellers Workshop
First Trust Bank
Mortgage IQ
Customer Service Award Hospitality Sector – Autoline Insurance Group
Galgorm Resort and Spa
Toast Cullybackey
Gwen’s Cafe
Millside Restaurant Gracehill
Business Premises Award – Fairhill Shopping Centre
Galgorm Resort and Spa
Bannside Pharmacy
The Wool Tower (Raceview Mill)
Innovation Award – Robinson’s of Ballymena
Brilliant Trails
Gladiator Training
McKeown PAT Testing
Best Business Website Award – GES Group
Flax Creative Studio
Martin and Hamilton
Utility Bear
Harry Clarke & Co
Right Place to Work Award – Black Advertising
GES Group
McCarroll McConnell & Co
Autoline Insurance Group
Most Promising New Business Award – Bank of Ireland UK
Utility Bear
Gladiator Training
Willow Beauty
Amanda Kyle Photography Studio
Best Small Business Award – Michelin Tyre PLC
Hot Milk Forge
Scott McGarry Health and Fitness
Rococo Restaurant
Export Business of the Year – Danske Bank
NCS Finishing Ltd
MET Healthcare
Outdoor Adventure
Social Enterprise of the Year Award – Ballymena Business Centre
Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union
Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership
Onus (NI) Ltd
Advance Engineering Group
Involvement in the Community Award – McKillens Footwear
First Trust Bank
Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union
Eurospar Cullybackey
The Front Page Bar
Best Creative Business Award – Millside Restaurant Gracehill
Hot Milk Forge
Brilliant Trails
Grafters Media
Tilly Annas
Best Young Person in Business Award – Northern Regional
College
Aaron Klewchuk (ballyprint.com)
Gillian Matthews (Willow Beauty)
Brendan Dunne (NCS Finishing Ltd)
Eamonn Higgins (Hot Milk Forge)
Employee of the Year Award – Grafton Recruitment
Darren Thompson (Utility Bear)
Stephen Arbuthnot (Advance Engineering Group)
Karen McGovern (Signal)
Curtis Nicholl (The Sitting Room Hairdressing)
Business Growth Award – Ulster Bank
K & G McAtamney Wholesale Meats
NCS Finishing Ltd
Garage Door Systems
McAtamney’s Ballymena
