Larne set to benefit from new funding measures

Larne is to benefit from measures aimed at attracting more shoppers and visitors to the town, thanks to a further £55,000 investment.

The Department for Communities has awarded £50,000 to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, with the Council providing a further £5,000, to help improve the linkages and pedestrian paths used for access to the main shopping areas in the town.

It will also provide a bespoke mobile stage for the holding of events in public areas and seasonal banners for new street lamps. This revitalisation scheme follows the completion of major £2.2m public realm works earlier this year.

Announcing funding for the scheme Minister Givan said: “This further investment in Larne town centre will be a welcome boost to all those who live in or use the town centre. Together with the £2.2million public realm investment previously made by my Department to improve the streetscape across the town, this additional funding will help deliver further improvements in order to make Larne a more vibrant and welcoming place to visit and assist local shop owners promote their businesses.

“Making use of a bespoke mobile staging should create a better atmosphere for holding town centre events throughout the year with the streetlamp banners adding colour and vitality.

“I hope that all of these elements will further support businesses trading in Larne and encourage more people to spend more time in the town centre.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Audrey Wales, MBE commented: “It is important that access to Larne’s main shopping area is as attractive as possible with this very welcome funding allowing Council to brighten up the various lanes and access points, as well as adding to the overall Main Street experience.

“This will complement the excellent public realm work that was previously undertaken and has already proved to be a success for traders and shoppers alike.”