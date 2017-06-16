Martin & Hamilton celebrate 50th anniversary

Ballymena-based construction firm Martin & Hamilton celebrated its 50th anniversary this week.

The company hosted a special event for staff to mark 50 years since it was formed on June 12 1967.

Site based staff at Martin & Hamilton enjoying the celebrations.

The day commenced with a hot breakfast with bacon butties for all 70 members of staff followed by a cake–cutting event later in the morning with past employees, clients and dignitaries.

Special guests included Barry Neilson, Chief Executive of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and David Henry, President of the Construction Employers Federation (CEF).

David Hamilton, Managing Director welcomed everyone and spoke about the history of the company and the changes to the industry and society over the years.

Alastair Martin, Financial Director, referred to the three founding Directors namely Mrs Elizabeth Conway, Mr David Hamilton Senior and Mr James Martin.

Office based staff at Martin & Hamilton enjoying the celebrations.

Alastair Martin also thanked staff members who served the firm over the years then concluded by thanking everyone for attending.

Over the years, the company has completed numerous projects including the new spa village, 20m swimming pool and 48-bedroom extension at the Galgorm Resort & Spa; Ballymena North Business & Recreation Centre; the restoration of Gracehill Old School; yhe sixth form Centre at Ballymena Academy; the new fitness suite and dance studio at St. Louis Grammar School; the remodelling of the Council Chamber at The Braid; the construction of High Kirk Presbyterian Church.

The company is proud to have a number of staff members who have served over 25 years including David Hamilton, Alastair Martin, Brian McCammon, Clifford Simpson, Tommy Dowds, Charlie Kidd, Francis Loughlin, Liam McMullan, and Linda Knox.

Martin & Hamilton continues to be a family run company undertaking construction projects throughout County Antrim and further afield.