Mid and East Antrim serves up a tasty treat at the Balmoral Show

Artisan food and drink providers served up some of Mid and East Antrim’s finest produce to tens of thousands of Balmoral Show visitors.

More than 100,000 people headed to Balmoral Park for the four-day event, with approximately 40,000 visitors estimated to have sampled the atmosphere and flavours on offer in the NI Food Pavilion.

Checking out the mayoral chain.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council supported the very best of local produce at Balmoral by providing seven local businesses an affordable opportunity to exhibit in the pavilion.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, joined the crowds and was full of praise for the producers and the quality of the exhibitions on show.

She said: “I spent time with some of our producers during a visit to Balmoral Show last week and was hugely impressed. The show is one of the most important events in the Northern Ireland calendar and proved a wonderful advertisement for our Borough.

“The agri-food sector is one of the largest in the Borough, containing approximately 1,350 businesses and accounting for 30 per cent of the business base in the area - above the 25 per cent Northern Ireland average.

Displaying a new brand of bottled water;

“The opportunity to have such a strong presence in the NI Food Pavilion provided a great platform for high quality, locally grown produce.

“The seven local producers seized the opportunity to showcase their brand and there was a real buzz around their stands over the four days.

“No doubt, thousands left the show with a new-found knowledge and deep appreciation of the fantastic work going on throughout Mid and East Antrim.”

Acceptable Enterprises, Ann’s Pantry, Granny Shaw’s Fudge Factory, Linda’s Original, Tom and Ollie, Tully Farm and Ulster Maid Ice Cream took up the opportunity to showcase, sample and sell their products at the show.

Tully Farm was represented at the show.

They did so through an initiative, launched by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, which offered local businesses the chance to exhibit at a heavily subsidised rate.

Council secured two exhibition spaces within the NI Food Pavilion for local producers.

Staff from Ann's Pantry in Larne with Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr. Audrey Wales.

Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr. Audrey Wales enjoys the fun of the Balmoral Show. Pic by Freddie Parkinson.

The Linda's Original display at the Balmoral Show.

Tom and Olliie's exhibit at the Balmoral Show.

Granny Shaw's Fudge Factory exhibiting at the Balmoral Show.