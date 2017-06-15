Opening of new Rathkenny service station ‘created 16 jobs’

A former car showroom, which has been unused for five years, has been given a new lease of life as a service station with

16 new jobs created.

In January 2016, Donnellys of Rathkenny purchased the former showroom and the shop opened to the public in early May.

Connor Donnelly, Director of Donnellys of Rathkenny, said: “We identified a gap in the market for an all-in-one service station and found ideal premises in a central location.

“We replaced the electrics in the existing building and demolished an old house and office space which allowed us to create a forecourt. We installed new fuel tanks, retiled the old car showroom and installed a hot food and deli counter along with a stainless steel kitchen.”

Although the new store has only been open a number of weeks, Mr Donnelly said the response from the local community has been very positive.

“I think people are glad something has finally been done to transform the old premises. We’re fortunate to have a number of additional units on site that are not being used.

“Our aim is to rent these out to other businesses, bringing as many services to the local area as possible,” he said.

Philip Smyth, Business Manager of Danske Bank’s North Business Centre, commented: “We were able to provide funds for this investment within one day and they completed the purchase of the building within a month of our first meeting.”