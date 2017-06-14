Public urged to have a ‘POP’ at Council’s blueprint for future

People in Mid and East Antrim have a key role to play in the shaping of the Borough’s future local development through an exciting new consultation process.

The Borough’s first ‘Preferred Options Paper (POP)’ - essentially the council’s blueprint for the future - was launched today (Wednesday) and the public are invited to give their views over the next 12 weeks.

The paper is another vital step towards a Local Development Plan (LDP) which will inform all planning decisions throughout Mid and East Antrim until 2030.

Speaking at the launch of the consultation, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “I encourage our residents and stakeholders to participate in forming what is a crucial blueprint for the future of our Borough.

“Council has worked closely with its key partners to ensure the plans outlined in the Preferred Options Paper reflect the needs and ambitions of all those within our communities.

“I am confident the public will engage in the debate on the best way forward for us collectively and help to shape a comprehensive development framework for the future of Mid and East Antrim. Their views are crucial and I look forward to the various events planned across the Borough over the coming weeks.”

Eventually, the Local Development Plan will identify the right amount of land in the right places to meet anticipated needs for housing, employment and services, all supported by the necessary infrastructure.

It will also seek to deliver sustainable development to meet economic and social needs without compromising the quality of the environment.

To help shape this conversation, the POP sets out the strategic approach to some of the key issues for development in the Borough and Council’s preferred options for dealing with those issues.

All interested parties are encouraged to share their views at public events taking place on: Thursday, June 22 – 2pm and 7pm at The Braid, Ballymena Town Hall; Thursday, June 29 – 2pm and 7pm at Carrickfergus Town Hall and

Tuesday, July 25 – 2pm and 7pm at Larne Town Hall.

Drop-in sessions will also be held on: Wednesday, August 2 – 7pm to 9pm at The Gobbins Visitor Centre, Islandmagee; Thursday August 3 – 7pm to 9pm at Portglenone Community Centre; Wednesday, August 9 – 7pm to 9pm at Glenlough Community Centre, Carnlough

The Preferred Options Paper is available online along with a link to the consultation survey at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/pop

For more information please contact Council Planning on 0300 200 7830 or email planning@midandeastantrim.gov.uk