Slideshow: Elite Ayrshire cow rules supreme at Ballymena Show

Thankfully the rain stayed away and the large numbers of visitors attending this year’s Ballymena Show had a perfect opportunity to enjoy all of what the event had to offer.

In the cattle show rings, Ayrshire breeders John and Michael Hunter had a day-out to remember.

Lanark Judge David Jackson, Scotland with Reserve Champion, J Adams & Sons and Champion, Sam Wallace

The father and son team, who hail from Crumlin, won the Inter Breed Dairy Championship with the fourth calver Ardmore Janet. For good measure, the animal went on to secure the Cattle Supreme Championship, beating the Beef Inter Breed Champion, exhibited by the Williamson family, from Benburb in Co Armagh.

The Supreme Championship was judged jointly by Gilmour Lawrie and Bob Adams, both from Scotland. Earlier in the day, they had judged the Dairy and beef Inter Breed Championships respectively.

“The Ayrshire is a perfect example of her breed,” said Adams.

“She has a great udder and the fact that she has already given birth to four calves points to her tremendous longevity.

Perth Judge Tom Patterson, Scotland with Reserve Champion - Sam Adams and Champion, Paul McEvoy

“I do not have a dairying background at all. But the winning cow stood out above all the other cattle shown at Ballymena this year.”

The Sheep Inter Breed Championship at Ballymena went to the Lanark Blackface breeder Sam Wallace.

His three shear ewe caught the eye of the judge - Walter Wyllie, from Pitlochry in Scotland. He described the ewe as an almost perfect example of the Blackface breed.

Ulster Unionist Party Leader Robin Swann took in the sights and sounds of this year’s Ballymena Show. He believes it may well be the autumn before the Stormont Executive is back up and running.

Ballymena Show Border Leicester Reserve Champion - Sam Agnew, handler Stephen Wallace

“If the June 29 power-sharing deadline is missed, then the prospect of any political progress being made this side of September or October is remote.

“I want to see the Executive back in action as quickly as possible. Where agriculture is concerned there is a host of real decisions which elected representatives could be making on behalf of farmers.

“These relate to Brexit, the need to put effective Bovine TB control measures in place and the establishment of a new food marketing body for Northern Ireland.”

Not surprisingly, Brexit was the main topic of discussion amongst the large numbers of farmers attending this year’s event. But with many of the competition classes assessed by judges from England and Scotland, the opportunity also arose to get a perspective on the issue from leading farmers, who ply their trade in GB.

Ballymena Show Border Leicester Champion - Harold Dickey, handler Mervyn Dickey

Robert Paisley judged the Beef Shorthorn classes at Ballymena. Along with his wife Penny, he runs a cattle and sheep farm near Ilkley in West Yorkshire. Both will be spending the next few days touring Ireland.

“I voted to come out of Europe,” said Robert. “I have no problem with the free movement of people coming in and out of the UK. But I just thought that the EU had become far too bureaucratic.”

Penny admitted that farming support levels could drop, once the UK leaves Europe.

“If direct payments to farmers are removed, then market prices would have to increase by around 25%, just to keep our business ticking over.

“I think it’s highly unlikely that the government will allow food prices to increase by that amount. So farmers are left facing the possibility of a future that could be extremely challenging.”

Robert said that he had attended a Brexit debate prior to last June’s polling day.

Pictured is Jack Gault and judge Mark Priestley with the Reserve Champion and first place Aged Ewe exhibit from A & J Gault Newtownabbey at Ballymena Show.

“It was well attended by farmers throughout the West Yorkshire area. A vote taken at the end of the evening confirmed that 52% of those in the room favoured Brexit. And, as it turned out, this result mirrored the exact outcome of the referendum.”

Ballymena Show results

CATTLE SECTION

Supreme Champion: J Hunter

Reserve: Williamson Family

Dairy Inter Breed Champion: J Hunter

Reserve: I Mclean family

Ayrshire Classes

Champion: J hunter

Reserve: J Hunter

Heifer class: 1st R & M King; 2nd R & M King

Cow in calf class: 1st J Suffern

Heifer in milk class: 1st J Hunter; 2nd McLean family

Cow in milk – 2nd lactation: 1st J Suffern; 2nd R & M King

Cow in milk – 3rd lactation: 1st J Hunter; 2nd J Hunter

Production class: 1st J Hunter; 2nd J Suffern

Pairs’ class: 1st J Hunter; 2nd R & M King

Holstein classes

Champion: McLean family

Reserve: Henry family

Junior Champion: McLean family

Reserve: Henry family

Junior heifer class: 1st Gregg family; 2nd Henry family

Senior heifer class: 1st Henry family; 2nd Weatherup family

Heifer in milk class: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family

Cow in milk – 2nd lactation: 1st Henry family; 2nd Mclean family

Cow in milk – 3rd lactation: 1st Mclean family: 2nd G & J Wallace

Production class: 1st McLean family; 2nd J Wallace

Pairs’ class: 1st McLean family; 2nd G & J Wallace

BEEF CLASSES

Inter-Breed Champion: K & B Williamson

Reserve: J & S Weatherup

Linden Foods: NISA Heifer Championship Qualifiers: 1 McGinn family; 2 J & S Weatherup

Bank of Ireland Junior Bull Championship qualifiers: 1 T Gordon; 2 Cherryvalley Estate

Beef Young Handlers classes

Champion: M Murdock

Reserve: J Whitcroft

Teenage class 13 – 19yo: 1st M Murdock; 2nd J Whitcroft

Hereford classes

Champion: C Kerr

Reserve: G Watson

Heifer in calf class: 1st G Watson; 2nd T Andrews

Heifer born in 2016: 1st S Cherry; 2nd M Murdock

Senior bull class: 1st C Kerr; 2nd G Watson

Junior bull class: 1st T Andrews; 2nd M Moore

Calf class: 1st C Kerr; 2nd Leader family

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: J Mallon

Reserve: M lagan

Cow class: 1st M Lagan

Heifer class: 1st J Mallon

Calf class: 1st C & K Marshall; 2nd M lagan

Pairs’ class: 1st C & K Marshall; 2nd M lagan

Commercial classes

Champion: Williamson family

Reserve: R Miller

Animal under 1yo: 1st R Miller; 2nd Weatherup family

Animal over 1yo: 1st Williamson family; 2nd R Miller

Simmental classes

Champion: J & S Weatherup

Reserve: WD & JD Hazelton

Senior heifer class: 1st J Whitcroft; 2nd TW Abraham

Junior heifer class: 1st J & S Weatherup; 2nd J & S Weatherup

Bull class: 1st T Gordon; 2nd N Glasgow

Calf class: 1st J & S Weatherup; 2nd P Stratton

Pairs’ class: 1st J & S Weatherup; 2nd N Glasgow

Simmental Junior Heifer derby

Heifer born between January 1 and April 30 201: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd R Forde

Heifer born between may 1st and August 31st 2016: 1st A Wallace

Heifer born between September 1st 2016 and December 31st 2016: 1st J & S Weatherup; 2nd P Stratton

Limousin classes

Champion: R Clyde

Reserve: B Hall

Cow class: 1st R Clyde; 2nd Crawford Bros

Senior heifer: 1st M McConville

Junior heifer class: 1st B Hall

Junior bull class: 1st R Clyde; 2nd M McConville

Calf class: 1st R Clyde; 2nd Crawford Bros

Pairs’ class: 1st R Clyde; 2nd M McConville

Blonde classes

Champion: Savage Bros

Reserve: Johnston’s farms

Calf class: 1st Johnstons Farms

Cow class: 1st Johnstons Farms

Heifer born in 2015: 1st Savage Bros

Heifer born in 2016: 1st Johnstons farms

Bull class: 1st Savage Bros

British Blue classes

Champion: Dorman Family

Reserve: E Gregg

Heifer born in 2015: 1st Dorman family

Heifer born in 2016: 1st S Ervine

Salers classes

Champion: McGinn family

Reserve: McGinn family

Calf class: 1st S Connell

Cow class: 1st McGinn family

Heifer born in 2015: 1st McGinn family; 2nd P O’Kane

Heifer born in 2016: 1st R Millar; 2nd P O’Kane

Pairs’ class: 1st McGinn family; 2nd P O’Kane

Beef Shorthorn National Show

Champion: Cherryvalley Estate

Reserve: D McDowell

Senior bull class: 1st Cherryvalley Estate; 2nd R Henning

Junior bull class: 1st Cherryvalley Estate; 2nd S Kerr

Heifer born in 2015: 1st D McDowell; 2nd Cherryvalley Estate

Calf class: 1st D McDowell; 2nd S Kerr

Pairs’ class: 1st M Millen; 2nd Cherryvalley Estate

Galloway classes

Champion D Henry

Reserve: B Moorhead

Bull class: 1st B Moorhead; 2nd S & C Barry

Cow any age: 1st B Moorhead; 2nd R Creith

Heifer class: 1st D Henry; 2nd D Henry

Dexter classes

Champion: M & A Bloomer

Reserve: M & A Bloomer

Bull class: 1st M & A Bloomer

Cow class: 1st M & A Bloomer; 2nd M & A Bloomer

Heifer class: 1st M & A Bloomer

Calf class: 1st M & A Bloomer

Pairs’ class: 1st M & A Bloomer

Native Breed classes

Champion: B O’Kane

Reserve: A Pearson

Bull class: 1st A Pearson; 2nd B O’Kane

Heifer class: 1st B O’Kane; 2nd B’O Kane

SHEEP SECTION

Inter Breed Champion: S Wallace

Reserve: G Knox

Greyface classes

Champiun: J Adams

Reserve: Hamill family

Senior ewe class: 1st Hamill family; 2nd J Adams

Yearling ewe: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd J Adams

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Adams; 2nd J Adams

Border Leicester classes

Champion: H Dickey

Reserve: S Agnew

Senior ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd I Barr

Yearling ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd S Agnew

Ram lamb class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd B McIlroy

Senior ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Yearling ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd I Barr

Ewe lamb class: 1st S Agnew; 2nd H Dickey

Pair of lambs class: 1st H Dickey

Pair of Hogget ewes: 1st H Dickey; 2nd I Barr

Dorset classes

Ram class: 1st S Wilson; 2nd J & C Robson

Yearling ewe class: 1st J & C Robson; 2nd A & P McNeill

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd S Wilson

Pair of lambs: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd S Wilson

Pair of hogget ewes: 1st J & C Robson

Group of three class: 1st S Wilson; 2nd S Wilson

Suffolk classes

Champion: D Taylor

Reserve: G Beacom

Senior ram class: 1st R Armour; 2nd RC & J C Watson

Yearling ram class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd RC & J C Watson

Ram lamb class: 1st G Beacom; 2nd D Taylor

Senior ewe class: 1st RC & J C Watson; 2nd N A Robinson

Yearling ewe class: 1st D Taylor; 2nd N A Robinson

Ewe lamb class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd D Ford

Pair of lambs: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd D Taylor

Pair of hogget ewes: 1st D Taylor; 2nd RC & J C Watson

Group of three: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd RC & J C Watson

Texel classes

Champion: A Gault

Reserve: A Gault

Senior ram class: 1st B Casement; 2nd N Ross

Yearling ram class: 1st N Ross; 2nd McKay family

Ram lamb class: 1st A Gault; 2nd P Donnelly

Senior ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault

Yearling ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault

Ewe lamb class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault

Pair of lambs: 1st A Gault: 2nd I B Millar

Group of three: 1st A Gault; 2nd Hamill family

Blue Texel classes

Champion: A & C Richardson

Reserve: A & C Richardson

Ram class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Knox

Ram lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & J Knox

Senior ewe class: 1st S & J Redmond; 2nd A & J Knox

Yearling ewe class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & J Knox

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & C Richardson

Ile de France classes

Champion: Garveway Ile de France

Reserve Rodger Milligan

Senor ram class: 1st Garveway Ile de France; 2nd Garveway Ille de France

Ram lamb class: 1st R Milligan

Senior ewe class: 1st R Milligan; 2nd R Milligan

Yearling ewe class: 1st R Milligan; 2nd R Milligan

Ewe lamb class: 1st R Milligan; 2nd Garveway Ille de France

Pair of hogget ewes: 1st R Milligan; 2nd Garveway Ille de France

Hampshire Down classes

Champion: P Lawson

Reserve: H Robinson

Senior ram class: 1st K Mccarthy

Yearling ram class: 1st H Robinson; 2nd J & A Fletcher

Ram lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd S Doyle

Untrimmed ram lamb class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd J & A Fletrcher

Senior ewe class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd K McCarthy

Yearling ewe class: 1st H Robinson; 2nd J & A Fletcher

Ewe lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd S Doyle

Pair of lambs: 1st S Doyle; 2nd:K McCarthy

Group of three: 1st K McCarthy

Rouge del’Oeust classes

Champion: G Knox

Reserve: I A Montgomery

Senior ram class: 1st G Knox

Ram lamb class: 1st G Knox; 2nd G Knox

Senior ewe class: 1st:G Knox

Yearling ewe: 1st I A Montgomery; 2nd I A Montgomery

Pair of hogget ewes: 1st I A Montgomery

Rare Breeds’ classes

Champion: S & N Steele

Reserve: T Cole

Ram class: 1st T Cole

Ewe class: 1st T Cole

Ram lamb: 1st T Cole

Ewe lamb class

1st: S & N Steele

2nd: T Cole

Charollais classes

Champion: T Fenton

Reserve: J Bell

Senior ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell

Yearling ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd T Fenton

Ram lamb class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd D Kerr

Senior ewe class: 1st J Bell; 2nd T Fenton

Yearling ewe class: 1st D Kerr; 2nd J Bell

Pair of lambs: 1st J Bell; 2nd T Fenton

Pair of hogget ewes: 1st J Bell; 2nd T Fenton

Group of three class: 1st J Bell; 2nd T Fenton

Blue-Faced Leicester classes

Champion: M Wright

Reserve: M Wright

Ram class: 1st E Loughran; 2nd E Loughran

Ram lamb class: 1st M Wright; 2nd E Loughran

Yearling ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd M Wright

Senior ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd H Henry

Pair of lambs: 1st M Wright; 2nd Adams’ family

Group of three: 1st M Wright; 2nd Adams’ family

Mule classes

Champion: M Wright

Reserve: J Adams

Senior ewe: 1st M Wright; 2nd J Adams

Mule hogget: 1st M Wright; 2nd J Adams

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Adams; 2nd M Wright

Blackface classes – Lanark

Champion: S Wallace

Reserve: J Adams

Senior ram: 1st S Wallace; 2nd A Stewart

Yearling ram class: 1st J Adams; 2nd S Adams

Ram lamb class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd S Wallace

Senior ewe: 1st S Wallace; 2nd S Wallace

Yearling ewe class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd S Wallace

Yearling ewe unshorn: 1st D Lennox; 2nd J McQuillan

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Adams; 2nd J Adams

Pair of lambs: 1st G Crawford; 2nd J Adams

Group of three: 1st D Lennox; 2nd S Wallace

Blackface classes – Perth type

Champion: P McEvoy

Reserve; S Adams

Senior ram class: 1st S Adams; 2nd S Adams

Ram 2 year old: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd P McEvoy

Yearling ram: 1st G Watson; 2nd M & R Smyth

Ram lamb class: 1st S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth

Senior ewe class: 1st P McEvoy; 2nd A B Carson

Ewe – 2 year old: 1st A B Carson; 2nd G Watson

Yearling ewe class: 1st S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth

Ewe lamb class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd M & R Smyth

Pair of lambs: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd S Adams

Pair of hogget ewes: 1st S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth

Group of three: 1st S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth

North Country Cheviot classes

Champion: A & P McNeill

Reserve: A & P McNeill

Senior ram class: 1st A & P McNeill

Yearling ram class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A & P McNeill

Senior ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill

Yearling ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A & P McNeill

Kerryhill classes

Champion: A Barr

Reserve: A & M McConnell

Ram class: 1st A Barr; 2nd A & M McConnell

Ewe class: 1st A & M McConnell; 2nd A Barr

Group of three: 1st A Barr; 2nd A & M McConnell

Beltex classes

Champion: D Brown

Reserve: H O’Neill

Senior ram class: 1st H O’Neill; 2nd D Brown

Yearling ram class: 1st: D Brown; 2nd: H O’Neill

Ram lamb class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd D Brown

Yearling ewe class: 1st D Brown; 2nd David Brown; 2nd J Harbinson

Group of three: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd D Brown

Zwartbles classes

Champion: L Campbell

Reserve: C Cromie

Ram class: 1st C Cromie; 2nd A Kennedy

Ewe class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd L Cambell

Gimmer class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd C Cromie

Ram lamb: 1st S Smyth; 2nd L Campbell

Ewe lamb class: 1st C Cromie; 2nd L Campbell

Group of three: 1st L Campbell

Swaledale classes

Champion: E Haughey

Reserve: J Blaney

Senior ram class: 1st J Blaney; 2nd D McLintock

Yearling ram class: 1st J Blaney; 2nd Hamill family

Ram lamb class: 1st D McLintock; 2nd Hamill family

Senior ewe class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd E Haughey

Yearling ewe: 1st D McLintock; 2nd j Blaney

Ewe lamb class: 1st H Haughey; 2nd H & B Conlin

Group of three: 1st Hamill family; 2nd J Blaney

Suffolk Cheviot classes

Champion: M Knox

Reserve: D Delargy

Yearling ewe class: 1st A Knox; 2nd D Delargy

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Delargy; 2nd J Delargy