Vandals damaged car park machines

Vandals damaged pay and display machines close to Ballymena town centre over Christmas.

The damage was discovered at Church Street 1 and Church Street 2 on Friday, December 23 and has been roundly condemned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

A spokesman said: “This act of vandalism is regrettable and we are currently working with the PSNI to assist their investigation.

“While shoppers were inconvenienced at the busy pre-Christmas period, this should have been minimal as the car parks at Church Street 1 and Church Street 2 were instead allowed to operate on a no-charge basis due to the damaged equipment. These have since been repaired.”