Wrightbus is a vital ‘stop’ for Transport chief

Scores of low emission buses will be dispatched around the UK thanks to a multimillion pound grant awarded to Ballymena firm Wrightbus, supporting local jobs.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling visited the local, where engineers are producing low emission buses for councils and bus operators across the UK.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling during his visit to Wrightbus in Ballymena

Many of these vehicles are being built as a result of the Government providing more than £40 million in 2016 and 2017 under the Low Emission Bus Scheme (LEBS) to help buy over 450 low emission buses. This is part of making the UK a global leader in their development, manufacture and use.

Around 70 of the firm’s low emission buses are being produced with funding from LEBS, as part of the Government’s wider commitment to investing more than £1bn in ultra-low emission vehicles by 2020.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “We have already provided funding for over 450 low emission buses through the Low Emission Bus Scheme, with hundreds more to be funded by the next round of the scheme which we will be launching in the coming months.

“New greener buses will be more comfortable for passengers, they are cost-efficient and are good for the environment. It has been fascinating to witness first-hand how these vehicles are made.”

While at Wrightbus Ltd, the Transport Secretary took a tour of the site and saw a new fleet of low emission buses being manufactured.

The company is in the forefront of these new technologies, including developing innovative hydrogen and electric battery technology to produce buses that emit zero emissions.

Wrights Group Chairman and CEO Mark Nodder said:

“It was a great privilege to show the Secretary of State for Transport the latest zero-emission bus technology produced by Wrightbus. This is a glimpse of the future where buses will have a pivotal role to play in reducing harmful emissions and improving air quality.”