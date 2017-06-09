Wrights Group launch apprentice scheme

One of the borough’s biggest employers is set to launch a recruitment drive for new apprentices.

The Wrights Group will launch a new apprenticeship scheme in September and will be holding an inaugural careers open day later this month for those who may be interested in signing up to the programme.

The programme created by the bus manufacturing firm is aimed at identifying and growing high potential people through either a technical or a professional work stream.

Apprentices can gain four years’ valuable experience, giving them a holistic view of the various departments within the business.

Entrants will be developed from GCSE or A-Level standard, through a Level 3 qualification (A-level equivalent) and onto a Level 6 qualification (Degree equivalent).

The Wrights Group are also willing to invest in further training during the term of the scheme to provide apprentices with self-management and people management skills.

Those interested in applying for the apprenticeship scheme are invited to attend the open day at the Wrights Group headquarters at Galgorm Industrial Estate on Saturday, June 24.

Admission is free but you must pre-book your slot by calling Wrights Group on 028 2564 1212, extension 21467 or email fiona.mcmullan@wright-bus.com

Spaces are limited to one pupil and one guardian per booking.