CarFest all set to go on June 3

Organisers of Ballymena’s CarFest have thanked Mid and East Antrim council officials for support over the groundworks that have been undertaken at the Ballee venue to prepare for the hugely popular event which will be taking place on Saturday, June 3.

Paul Dempster CarFest spokesman said: “This is a massive event now and everyone who comes has a great day. It is very good for the town as a whole with park and ride facilities into the town centre boosting footfall and hotels and guest houses being booked out.”

Paul Frew DUP MLA said: “I have facilitated several meetings with CarFest Organisers and Council officials both in offices and out on the site itself and I must say the support from Council has been magnificent.”