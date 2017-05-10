Carnlough fishing boats tie up with great liners at The Braid

A collection of prints inspired by fishing boats at Carnlough Harbour has gone on display at Mid-Antrim Museum at The Braid.

Local artist Maurice Orr presents ‘A Natural End’, one of two new exhibitions of artworks on a maritime theme at the Ballymena venue.

Barney Graham, Ruth Graham and Elma Johnston.

Speaking at the launch event, Mid and East Antrim Borough Deputy Mayor, Alderman William McNeilly said: “Maurice Orr’s work is being displayed alongside Art of the Liner, an evocative exhibition of paintings by Kenneth Shoesmith capturing the golden age of the great ocean liners in the early twentieth century.”

“Maurice Orr’s work in response to this brings a local dimension to his ‘A Natural End’ exhibition,” said Ald McNeilly adding that council is very grateful to National Museums Northern Ireland for the loan of the Shoesmith exhibition.

Born in 1890, Shoesmith travelled the world in the Royal Mail Company. Between duties he painted the maritime scenes and landscapes around him and later began a career as a full-time painter.

The exhibitions will run at The Braid until June 24.