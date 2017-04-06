Cast a vote for Mark to get heart hero award!

It looks like the whole of Ballymena will be backing six year old Mark Lynn for a British Heart Foundation hero award!

Mark, who is a pupil in P3 at Ballykeel PS, has a serious heart condition which means that he is constantly in and out of hospital.

But when this little ‘hero’ isn’t in hospital, he has been involved in raising over £2000 doing a variety of fundraising for the BHF and other charities.

Even though Mark has been through a lot he never fails to inspire everyone he meets whether in hospitals or at school.

He has made some amazing friends along the way as his cheery character affects everyone he comes in contact with!

Mark has been nominated for the British Heart Foundation NI Heart Hero Award 2017.

Ballykeel Primary would like to encourage local people to give Mark a vote.

You can do this very quickly by going to www.bhf.org.uk/heartheroes. Select ‘Northern Ireland’ and scroll down to ‘Young Heart Heroes’ where you will see Mark Lynn’s name.

Click on ‘Read the Nominees Stories and Vote Now’ and you will be able to see the blog about Mark.

Click in the circle and a tick will register your vote and then scroll down to the bottom of the page where you can then submit your vote.

Please note that the closing date for voting is April 15.