Children rescued from sea off North Coast

Three children have been rescued after they got into difficulty swimming off the North Antrim coast on Wednesday night.

It is believed they were swept out to the sea off Ballycastle and after they were spotted in difficulties, the emergency services were called.

It is believed the Ballycastle coastguard, Red Bay and Portrush RNLI crews and the ambulance service were called to the scene.

All three children are now understood to be safely ashore and are being taken to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Rescue Helicopter 199 was only minutes away from Ballycastle when its service were no longer required. It is now returning to its base in Scotland.