‘Chosen charity’ BraveheartsNI receives great boost from ex-Mayor

A charity for teenagers and young adults living with congenital heart disease has benefitted from more than £3,000 of funding after being selected as the Mayor’s Charity.

BraveheartsNI was chosen by former First Citizen of Mid and East Antrim Councillor Audrey Wales MBE to benefit from fundraising efforts during her term in office.

The charity, based in Ballymena, offers specialist support to young people living with congenital heart disease and their families, with the primary focus on social and welfare care.

Cllr Wales’ term as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim ended in June and today it was announced a total of £3,106.02 had been raised for BraveheartsNI.

Cllr Wales said: “I am delighted with this hugely impressive sum which will support the incredible work and support service provided by BraveheartsNI.

“A sincere thank you to everyone who donated to BraveheartsNI.

“The final amount of £3,106.02 demonstrates how generous the people of Mid and East Antrim are.

“This money will go to help those living with congenital heart disease throughout Northern Ireland.”

As the Mayor’s chosen charity, groups receive support from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council through fundraising activities and raising awareness.

On average, the Mayor’s office receives approximately 400 invitations each year. These include opening events, making presentations, attending functions, as well as hosting receptions and events organised by the Council.

The Mayor also receives high profile visitors to the towns of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne. It has become a longstanding tradition for the Mayor to raise money for their chosen local charity.

The current Mayor, Cllr Paul Reid, will announce details of his chosen charity for the year ahead soon.