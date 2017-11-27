Christmas concert at Cullybackey College

Cullybackey College will be the venue for a Christmas Concert on Friday 8th December at 7.30pm.

The event which is being hosted by the local Bannside DUP Branch will feature a number of local artists and bands including Davy and Edith Reid, Kellie Hanna, Killycoogan Accordion Band, and Broughshane & District Pipe Band.

Compere for the evening will by Jimmy Mulvenna and Rev. Alistair Bates will bring a closing epilogue.

Tea, Mince Pies and Shortbread will be served afterwards. Admission is £7 for what promises to be a great night in the lead up to Christmas.