Christmas market in Antrim

Antrim’s Market Square will play host to a Christmas market featuring artisan food, drinks and crafts.

The free event organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, runs on Saturday, December 2 from 12 noon to 10pm, and Sunday, December 3 from 12 noon to 6pm.

A little bit of the North Pole will be coming to the historical Barbican gate and Toby Pine Cone is hoping to see you all.

Top of the Town will be at the bottom of the town with live music and tribute acts. Bring the whole family along for a great festive weekend.

Free car parking will be available at Central Car Park. Paid parking is also available at Railway Street and Castle Street.