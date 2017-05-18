Collection taken for army benevolent fund in Ballymena

Ballymena based veterans of the UDR Regimental Association donned charity T-Shirts last week in order to support the Army Benevolent Fund at the Royal Marines’ Band performance in the town.

In glorious sunshine, UDR veterans mingled with the crowd, collecting over £1000 in less than an hour.

David Forsey, NI Director of the ABF said: “The UDR Veterans have done an excellent job for our charity. The crowds were clearly delighted to see them and gave generously. I am very grateful for their efforts.”

Branch Chairman, Robert McLean who spearheaded the fundraising effort, was later able to introduce his team to the Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Joan Christie OBE at the ex-Services Club.