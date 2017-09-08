Community Relations week in Ballymena

The Ballymena area is set to mark this year’s Community Relations and Cultural Awareness Week, with a number of events taking place in the local area.

Coordinated by the Community Relations Council (CRC), it is running from Monday, September 18 – Sunday, September 24, with more than 160 events taking place across Northern Ireland.

There are nine events taking place in the Mid and East Antrim Borough including events organised by Libraries NI, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, and the Inter Ethnic Forum.

For all the information on events happening in the area, please visit www.community-relations.org.uk/crca-week-2017-events where a copy of the programme is available for download.

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council, said: “The number and variety of independently organised events that are part of Community Relations and Cultural Awareness Week 2017 is testament to the work undertaken by members of our local communities each and every day and the positive change it is making for all of us here.” www.community-relations.org.uk