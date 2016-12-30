Community safety calendar is launched

Mid and East Antrim Borough’s Policing & Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has launched a novel method of communicating its messages to the rural community.

Broughshane & District Community Association Limited has headlined a colourful 2017 calendar with the group’s Braid Oil Club as the front cover – promoting both the existing reduced cost heating oil scheme and a series of important safety messages.

Funded by an 80% grant from the PCSP, the group has now begun to distribute over 2,200 copies of the A3 size publication to every household within the targeted rural area.

Covering the wards of Broughshane and Slemish, the calendar’s varied display advertisements offer advice on issues such as Road Safety; Domestic Violence; Drugs and Alcohol; Addressing Anti-social Behaviour and an overall building of confidence in policing and reducing crime and the fear of crime.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Councillor and PCSP Member, Reuben Glover said: “Each part of the calendar addresses a priority area, with one example being a particular anxiety to the farming and rural community – that of theft from rural properties – by offering advice on prevention, or actions to take in suspicious circumstances.

“The support by the PCSP grant was in part to target those in the rural areas who are traditionally more difficult to contact with the calendar posted to each household as well as being available for free distribution from numerous outlets, including the community facility at Broughshane House,” he said.

The calendar was designed, produced and distributed for under £5,000 with almost £4,000 coming from the PCSP Grant scheme.