Controlled schools’ concerns raised with education chiefs

North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey has meet with education chiefs to discuss a number of ongoing issues facing schools and in particular concerns within the controlled sector.

The DUP representative was accompanied by the chief executive of the newly-formed Controlled Schools Support Council, Barry Mulholland.

Commenting afterwards, Mr Storey said: “Speaking to principals and chairs of board of governors it was evident that there were growing concerns around a number of important matters that are having an impact on teachers in delivering the best education for our children.

“I therefore welcomed the opportunity at my request to meet with the permanent secretary of the Department of Education Mr Derek Baker and the chief executive of the Education Authority Mr Gavin Boyd.

“Among the a number of issues that were discussed included funding, governance and area planning. I look forward to continuing this dialogue, particular in the absence of a functioning Assembly.