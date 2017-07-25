Council launches Biodiversity school

Local families are being encouraged to get outdoors and learn about local wildlife thanks to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Biodiversity Summer School.

Promoting the free event, Mayor of Mid & East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “We are committed to protecting and promoting the biodiversity in the Borough 365 days a year and I would encourage everyone to get outdoors and enjoy our fantastic open spaces in the Borough, and our wide range of wildlife, first hand.

“The Biodiversity Summer School is a fantastic opportunity to do just that.”

The Biodiversity Summer School will take place each weekday morning from 11am to 1pm from Monday, August 7, to Friday, August 11 at Ecos Nature Park in Ballymena.

The Conservation Volunteers will be supporting The Biodiversity Summer School.

Helen Tomb, Operations Leader, said: “Families can learn all about our native wildlife through a wide variety of activities including wild survival skills, mini beast hunts, nest box building and pottery making from natural materials.

“There is no need to book - just turn up to take part whatever your age!”

For more information on biodiversity and to download the Local Biodiversity Action Plan (LBAP) for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/biodiversity