Council services back to normal after Storm Ophelia

Council services across Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are returning to normal after a successful response to yesterday’s Amber weather warning.

Severe winds were felt across the borough and Northern Ireland yesterday afternoon and last night.

Any missed bins will be collected today and all of council’s recycling centres are operating business as usual hours.

Community and leisure centres across the borough remain open, as are all parks and open spaces.

There was no major damage caused to council buildings or fallen trees in any parks during yesterday’s storm.

Council’s marina areas are also operating as normal and regular inspections will be carried out across council facilities today.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr. Paul Reid said: “I want to thank all our citizens for their co-operation in following safety advice and congratulate all the agencies involved in keeping people safe in very tough conditions.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council activated its emergency plan yesterday and continues to be in constant contact with our statutory partners, as part of a multi-agency approach to minimising the impact of the severe weather.

“We are delighted with the success of the multi-agency approach in protecting the safety and wellbeing of citizens. We are in no doubt that the effective preparation and response played a huge part in mitigating the risk to life and property.

“We will continue to post regular updates and advice on Ccouncil’s social media channels as the recovery operation continues throughout the day.

For more information and to keep up to date you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/storm