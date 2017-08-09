Council teams up with ‘Habitat for Humanity’

Discarded items which otherwise would have been sent to landfill are being given a new lease of life in a move that will provide valuable resources for a local housing organisation.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to launch an innovative initiative aimed at cutting down on waste, helping local families and supporting relief efforts across the world.

Through the partnership, unwanted items – such as doors, fibreglass baths and some DIY materials – which cannot be recycled or reused by Council will instead be supplied to Habitat for Humanity for sale in their Ballymena Habitat ReStore branch.

By selling donated new and used building and home improvement materials, the organisation serves thousands of families who need help to improve their homes at low cost and diverts tonnes of material from landfill.

ReStore also delivers international volunteering opportunities and raises funds to build hope and homes around the world.

Isobel Kerr, manager of Habitat ReStore in Ballymena, said: “At Habitat ReStore we are delighted to work in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to divert tonnes of quality, reusable materials from landfill.

“This is a win-win partnership, helping build a more sustainable future while enabling local families to improve their homes at a price they can afford. We look forward to working together in the time ahead.”

Materials are sorted at recycling centres in Mid and East Antrim, with those deemed suitable set aside for ReStore.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, congratulated all of those involved in the move and encouraged residents to support the efforts of the organisation.

He added: “My full praise goes to Council staff for developing this partnership.

“I also call on local people to make use of the excellent facilities Council have provided across the Borough to recycle items which cannot go into normal household bins.

“Council has five sites available at Waveney Road in Ballymena, Glenarm, Redlands in Larne, Larne South, Ballycarry and Sullatober in Carrickfergus.

“Last year, 19,897 tonnes of material went through these sites and 68% of that was diverted from landfill.

“Indeed, the site at Larne South has the highest rate within the Province at 93% segregation.

“I would encourage local residents to make use of these tremendous facilities.”

